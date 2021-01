NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County is giving the green light to higher-risk sports teams to start practicing on February 1.

This includes wrestling, ice hockey, basetball, lacrosse and volleyball.

Indoor facilities have to operate at 50 % capacity and each player is only allowed to have two spectators.

If a coach, referee, or athlete tests positive for COVID-19 there will likely be a 10-day suspension on all practices and games.