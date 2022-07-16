OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anyone looking to cool off this weekend is now safe to jump back in the water at Olcott Beach, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.

The health department put out a public health advisory on Tuesday, warning beach-goers not to swim in the water because of “unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.“

Water samples taken on Friday were good enough for Niagara County health officials to give the green light for recreational swimming.

The bacteria levels at Olcott Beach are still being monitored as a precaution.