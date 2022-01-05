NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you live in Niagara County and are looking for an at-home COVID-19 testing kit, you can get your hands on one this Saturday.
Niagara County said they’ve received a shipment from New York State of at-home testing kits and will distribute them to county residents on January 8. Those interested can collect a test kit starting at 11 a.m. at one of the drive-thru distribution sites in Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda and Lockport.
Kits are limited to one per vehicle, each kit comes with two COVID tests, and identification proving you’re from Niagara County will be required. ID could be a driver’s license, utility bill or another identifier.
Distribution is first come, first served basis and each of the three sites will have about 2,000 kits on hand to give out.
Starting at 11 a.m. on January 8 these distribution sites will be open:
Niagara Falls
Niagara County Human Resources Building
300 10th Street
North Tonawanda
Niagara County DMV
500 Wheatfield Street
Lockport
Transit Drive-In Theatre
6655 S. Transit Rd
“Based on our experience, we believe the turnout for this event will be significant and all at-home kits will be distributed within the first hour to 90 minutes or so,” said Jonathan Schultz, Director of Niagara County Emergency Services. “We want to stress that not everyone who wants an at-home test kit may get one based on the limited supply.”
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Niagara County giving away at-home COVID-19 test kits Saturday
- Buzzer beater three lifts Timon over St. Joe’s 60-59
- Bills shift from “playoff caliber” to “championship caliber” at team facility
- US urges everyone 12 and over to get COVID boosters to fight omicron
- Staying safe and warm as January ‘Beast of Winter’ knocks at the door