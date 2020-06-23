Niagara County handing out free masks, sanitizer to the public on Thursday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services will hold its first drive-thru event to provide free masks and small bottles of hand sanitizer to the public, according to Legislator David Godfrey.

It will be on Thursday at the Public Safety Training Facility at 5574 Niagara St. Ext. in Lockport.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or as long as supplies last.

County officials say there is no pre-registration required as supplies will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz says there is one bag of prepackaged sanitizer and masks per carload limit.

“As our economy continues to reopen and we approach Phase 4, we cannot stress enough how important it is for the general public to continue taking the necessary safety precautions against COVID-19,” said Godfrey, Chairman of the Community Safety and Security Committee.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.