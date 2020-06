NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – As of Monday afternoon, Niagara County has 45 new positive COVID-19 cases since the last report on Friday.

There are now a total of 1,082 positive cases in Niagara County. There are 292 active cases as of Monday afternoon and 14 people are hospitalized.

There have been 65 deaths in the county.

You can find the county’s COVID-19 map here.