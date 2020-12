(WIVB) – Niagara County has 175 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,604 active cases in the county.

Currently, 44 of the active cases in the county are hospitalized.

A 78-year-old Niagara County resident has died of COVID-19, the 130th COVID-19 death in the county.

So far, there have been a total of 7,502 cases in the county to date.

You can find the county’s COVID-19 map here.