Niagara County reports four more deaths from COVID-19, bringing total deaths to 13

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four more people in Niagara County have died of COVID-19, the Niagara County Department of Health announced Friday.

The deceased are:

73 year-old male with underlying health conditions

88 year-old male with underlying health conditions

74 year-old female with underlying health conditions

67 year-old male with underlying health conditions

A total of 13 people in Niagara County have died of COVID-19.

As of Friday afternoon, there are a total of 253 COVID-19 cases in Niagara County. Of those, 122 have recovered.

The county currently has 118 people in isolation- 94 isolating at home and 24 in hospital isolation.

283 people have completed quarantines in the county.

