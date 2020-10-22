Niagara County has now seen more than 2,000 cases of COVID

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in Niagara County.

The total number of positive cases since the pandemic started has now surpassed 2,000. Only 92 of these cases are still active. Five people are currently hospitalized.

1,809 people in Niagara County have recovered, while 102 others have died.

More than 117,000 tests have been performed in the county.

