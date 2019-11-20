Niagara County Health Department shares tips on how to cook Thanksgiving turkey

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Safe preparation of a Thanksgiving meal can go a long way, that’s why the Niagara County Department of Health is giving tips, and resources for a bacteria-free holiday.

For one, never thaw the turkey at room temperature because controlling the temperature just right will reduce the production of unsafe toxins that can make the meat unsafe, even after cooking, according to officials.

A frozen turkey should thaw completely by either placing it on a plate in the refrigerator, around 40 degrees. The turkey will take five hours per pound to thaw, usually taking over three days to fully thaw.

Another option is putting the turkey in a water bath using a large pot in the kitchen sink and continuously running cold water over the bird. It can take 30 minutes per pound, often ten hours. A bird thawed in the water bath needs to be cooked as soon as possible due to its vulnerability to bacterial growth.

USDA advises washing your hands before cooking but not to wash your turkey.

According to the USDA, it’s the easiest way to spread bacteria in the kitchen. When rinsing off a turkey, remove all food or objects from the sink and layer paper towels in that area to allow a stream of water avoiding splashing.

The Department of Health says stuffing a turkey is not advised, due to the inside possibly not reaching a temperature high enough to kill bacteria.

Another reminder is making sure to cook the turkey to 165ºF to avoid foodborne illness.

“The bird’s temperature should be taken in three areas — the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the wing and the innermost part of the thigh. Make sure all three locations are at 165ºF. If one of those locations does not register at 165ºF, then continue cooking until all three locations reach 165ºF,” said Scott Ecker, Associate Supervisory Public Health Sanitarian.

For more tips and further information visit the USDA’s website.