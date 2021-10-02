Niagara County holds career fair to get people behind the wheel of school buses

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County is taking steps to get people behind the wheel of school buses.

The county clerk’s office teamed up with local districts to hold school bus driver career fairs.

They happened at three DMV offices across the county Saturday. Applicants were walked through the process to get their special license.

One district official says there are many benefits that come with being a bus driver.

“We do offer some good pay rates. We got some great benefits and it’s the kind of job where you want to be home during the summer or during breaks, if you have family, or if you’re older and you want to retire, this is perfect,” said Barbara Laduca, Niagara Wheatfield Central School District.

For more information on applying for your commercial driver’s license, click here.