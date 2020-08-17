Niagara County holds “Taste of the Fair” this weekend

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–While fairs in the state have been canceled this summer because of the pandemic, people still had the chance to have a “Taste of the Fair” this weekend in Niagara County.

The event at the County Fairgrounds featured popular fair foods, deep-fried Oreos, cotton candy, and fried dough.

An event coordinator said he’s happy to give people the chance to not miss out traditional fair foods.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County hosted today’s event.

They’ll be holding another event like this during the last weekend of August.