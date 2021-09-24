Niagara County hosting career fair to recruit school bus drivers on October 2

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in Niagara County are working to get people to drive school buses.

The Niagara County clerk says there will be a career fair for school bus drivers at the county’s three DMV offices next weekend. It’s happening from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 2.

The clerk says applicants can show up to the DMV, take the permit test and then speak with a transportation director at one of the county’s 10 school districts.

Those interested should bring their current driver’s license and proof of citizenship (Enhanced Driver’s license, passport or birth certificate) to the DMV to take the permit test.

The cost to take the test and get a permit is $22.50.