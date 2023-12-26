LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An incarcerated man has been charged with second-degree assault at the Niagara County Correctional Facility.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Yusef Myrick, 24, was in custody as a U.S. Marshals Service remand on Dec. 17 when he head-butted a correction officer. The officer also sustained a knee injury, according to law enforcement.

Following the incident, Myrick was arraigned and held for a future appearance in Town of Lockport Court.