LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An inmate at the Niagara County Correctional Facility has died due to injuries suffered from an apparent suicide attempt, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

The name of the deceased inmate was not released.

Officials say that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Dec. 23, EMS crews arrived at the Niagara County Correctional Facility for an unresponsive inmate following an apparent suicide attempt. Life-saving measures were taken and the incarcerated individual was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital and later ECMC before succumbing to injuries on Friday, Dec. 30.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.