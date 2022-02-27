LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emergency medical crews from Wrights Corners Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded to Niagara County Correctional Facility shortly after midnight Sunday to a report of an unresponsive inmate.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office said the incident is an apparent suicide. Corrections officers and the facility’s medical staff reportedly tried to save the person’s life, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the deceased or any further information at this time.