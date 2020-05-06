Niagara County Jail employee arrested for bringing in, giving contraband to inmates

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman who works as a cook in the jail on Wednesday.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Kayleigh Tuttle is charged with second degree promoting prison contraband.

Tuttle allegedly brought contraband into the jail and passed it out to inmates, the Sheriff’s Office says.

This comes after corrections officers gathered information during a two-week investigation.

Officials tell us Tuttle is suspended during an ongoing departmental investigation and hearing.

She’s released on appearance tickets and is set to appear in the Town of Lockport Court on July 7.

The Sheriff’s Office says further charges are coming for inmates involved in the act.

