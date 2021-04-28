Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy graduation will not happen at Niagara University

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy will not hold its graduation ceremony at Niagara University.

The university asked the academy to change the date of its ceremony because it was going to happen during finals week.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says the recruits now asked for the event to be held somewhere else.

Sheriff Filicetti said he had a productive meeting Wednesday with the president of Niagara University and the police chief of Niagara Falls. A final location has not been named.