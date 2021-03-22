Niagara County leaders say they’ll let schools fully reopen if given authority to make call

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in Niagara County say that if New York leaves the decision up to counties, then they’ll allow schools to fully reopen.

This is the opinion of both Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh and Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton. They say that if schools can meet the CDC recommendation of three feet between students, then they’re in favor of allowing schools to bring back all students.

“For the longest time during this pandemic, all directives came from Governor Cuomo with no discretion for local health departments,” said Wydysh. “That has been changing and if we can confirm that the decision to adopt the new CDC guidelines is our call, then we are going to greenlight school districts to move forward to reopen.”

Stapleton says he’s received many calls from parents, teachers and school superintendents who are looking for answers regarding the CDC’s new guidelines.

“My answer has been consistent. We either need the state to adopt the new CDC guideline or clearly acknowledge it is now up to the local health departments to make that call,” said Stapleton. “In either of those scenarios, it’s full speed ahead. To be 100 percent clear, if the state says I have authority to adopt the CDC guidelines, I will do so immediately and school superintendents can begin preparing accordingly.”