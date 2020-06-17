Niagara County Legislator calling on NYS to allow youth sports to practice immediately

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County Legislator Chris Robins says, “it’s time to let the kids play.”

He’s calling on the state to update its guidance on organized youth sports to allow practices to begin immediately.

Robins says, initially, everyone believed league play would not be allowed until July 6, but practices could start now.

But the state said yesterday formal practices could not be allowed until July 6 either.

“You can have 12 kids show up to a baseball diamond to hit the ball around, and that’s fine. But put on a jersey and have the coach run the practice, and suddenly you are in violation. So now, informal practices being supervised by parents are popping up,” Robins said.

He believes it would be much safer for everyone to have these organizations running practices rather than what is going on now.

“Youth sports organizations have been planning to adhere to social distancing and other guidelines once sports resume,” Robins added.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.