Niagara County making goggles available to hair salons, barbershops as part of reopening guidelines

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services has goggles available for hair salons and barbershops to help them meet the state reopening guidelines.

County Legislator Rich Andres says the guidelines initially called for face shields, but now includes goggles.

“Our ReStart Niagara effort has been doing whatever we can to help businesses get up and running again, including providing hand sanitizer and face coverings to employers to help them meet state guidelines,” said Andres.

Salons and barbershops who would like to request goggles can do so by emailing ncem@niagaracounty.com.

Officials say supplies are limited and must be picked up at the Public Safety Building in Lockport.

