Niagara County, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara County Department of Health officials announced 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the countywide total to 2,704.



There are currently 467 active cases, with 10 individuals hospitalized.

According to the department of health, 103 have died from the virus and 2,134 have recovered.

Officials also tell us 140,726 individuals have been tested.



To track active cases in Niagara County, click here.