NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County not-for-profits and businesses can get their hands on extra COVID-19 tests.

Niagara County Department of Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz said they’ve received more than 50,000 kits when public demand is waning.

County Legislator Rick Abbott announced Friday that excess kits are available for Niagara County not-for-profits and businesses to claim.

“I delivered tests kits to People Inc. and FeedMore WNY a few weeks ago at their request and I know there are other organizations that, perhaps given what they do, feel testing can help them continue operating safely,” said Abbott. “So, when we received this latest batch, I suggested we make them available to any not-for-profit or business in Niagara County.”

Interested organizations can email how many kits they would like to NCEM@niagaracounty.com and set up a pickup time.

“We have heard from municipalities that were hosting kit giveaway events that the demand just isn’t there so when Legislator Abbott suggested offering them to not-for-profits and businesses, I was on board,” said Schultz. “We are at a stage where we are encouraging people to mitigate their own COVID risk, so for organizations and businesses that may serve high-risk groups like the immunocompromised or the elderly, testing may still be important.”