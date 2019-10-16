Niagara County officials taking legal action against Green Light Law

NIAGARA COUNTY (WIVB)–Niagara County officials are taking legal action against the Green Light Law.

They signed a lawsuit against the governor, attorney general, and DMV commissioner.

The new law lets people who are in the country illegally get a driver’s license.

The Niagara County Clerk says he’s concerned the law could allow illegal immigrants to vote.

“They will have the opportunity to register to vote in new york state, and by allowing just one – that could sway an election here in our county, and not only our county – but our state,” Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski said.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns has also filed a lawsuit against the Green Light Law.