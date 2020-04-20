Niagara County opening campgrounds, boat launches, and golf courses

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- Niagara County officials announced Monday that golf courses, campgrounds and boat launches in Niagara County are open in full accordance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order.

“We have sought guidance from the Niagara County Department of Health and we are confident we are striking the right balance between the need to continue to be vigilant in our COVID-19 fight and the desire for some measure of opening things up. If we find a disregard for social distancing protocols in these venues, we will adapt our policy accordingly,” said John Syracuse, Vice Chairman of the Niagara County Legislature.

The following steps will be taken at the Niagra County Golf Course to ensure social distancing :

Tee times are available by appointment only.

Fewer tee times are allowed per hour.

Golf carts are not available at this time.

Pro Shop remains closed.

The greens’ cups have been partially blocked to reduce the need to retrieve the ball from the hole. Flags should not be touched.

Ball washers and other common surfaces have been covered and are not available for use.

“Clearly, the vast majority of the decision-making on what is open and what is closed rests with Governor Cuomo,” said Syracuse. “But now that we have adjusted to this situation over the last month, we are looking for new ways to provide services to our residents without compromising anyone’s safety.”

You can call 716-439-7954 to set up a tee time at the Niagra County Golf Course .