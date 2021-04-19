Niagara County opening DMV walk-in hours to residents only

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County officials say future walk-in hours for the DMV will be limited to county residents only following the overwhelming number of people who showed up for the first walk-in hours since the beginning of the pandemic.

County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski says there will be a limit of two transactions per visit as well.

He added that people came from as far away as Syracuse to process transactions. Jastrzemski says these were not standard renewals but more complicated matters like stolen plates.

“We still think booking appointments, using our drop boxes and doing transactions online are the best way to complete your DMV business, but we wanted to create the more traditional avenue with walk-in hours for those who are more comfortable with that or maybe needed extra direction,” Jastrzemski said.

Jastrzemski tells us DMV staff will turn away anyone who is not a resident during walk-in hours, even if they drove hours to get here.

“With lines like we had this week, we cannot ensure proper social distancing and that is particularly problematic at a time when the number of COVID cases are increasing,” he added. “We are going to see if this new policy improves things this week. If not, we will return to appointments only.”

The North Tonawanda office will accept walk-ins on Tuesdays, Niagara Falls on Wednesdays, and Lockport on Thursdays.