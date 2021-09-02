Niagara County provides updates on projects affecting traffic in Pendleton, Wheatfield

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County provided a couple of updates on road construction projects happening in Pendleton and Wheatfield.

Asphalt surface replacement on Bear Ridge Road from Campbell Blvd. to W. Canal Road will start next week.

“Bear Ridge has been a focal point for us this summer and we are nearing completion,” said Niagara County Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal. “The asphalt portion should be done the first week in October and the bridge work by the end of October, so I ask the public to just continue to be patient a little longer.”

Part of the road, specifically from W. Canal to Irish Road, is currently closed, except for local traffic, due to a bridge replacement.

Bear Ridge from Irish to Campbell will remain open to local traffic during the resurfacing project, but there will be lane restrictions.

Meal says another project — the culvert replacement project under Lockport Road at Cayuga Creek, near Walmore Road, fell behind schedule.

“The project fell about a week behind schedule during our very wet July which is one of things beyond our control in road construction,” Meal said. “But the contractors worked long hours to make up for lost time and though the project is not yet completed, we expect we will be able to open it up to full traffic within the next week.”

That part of Lockport Road has been closed off, except for local traffic, since mid-June.