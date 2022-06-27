LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — While kids are out of school, Niagara County wants to make sure they continue to receive the nutrition they need.

The Niagara County Youth Bureau’s Summer Food Service Program is helping out with that. The program, which starts Monday, serves free meals to those who are 18 and under.

Those are available on weekdays in Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda (Payne Park). Outside the county, meals will also be served at the Sheridan Parkside Community Center and Lincoln Park in Kenmore and Tonawanda.

Lockport

Altro Park

Dolan Park

Outwater Park

The Salvation Army, Cottage Street

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls Public Library

Packard Court Community Center

Pioneer Memorial Church

The Salvation Army, Buffalo Avenue

For more information on the program, click or tap here. For specific times of service, call (716) 278-6873.