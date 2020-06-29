Niagara County Public Health Director urging residents to comply with state travel advisory

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Public Health Director is urging residents to comply with the travel advisory issued by the state requiring travelers entering New York from states with extensive COVID-19 transmissions to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Officials say those traveling to high-risk states and returning to Niagara County must comply with the precautionary quarantine requirements.

According to Niagara County, exceptions have been made for essential workers.

“The community has done tremendous work helping to flatten the curve. As our infection rate has significantly reduced, we need those returning to Niagara County to follow public health guidelines and consider free diagnostic testing during their 14-day quarantine,” Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said. “Anyone currently in quarantine should get tested for COVID-19.”

To report non-compliance with the governor’s orders, including individuals failing to adhere to quarantine requirements, contact the NYS on Pause Hotline at 1-833-789-0470.

