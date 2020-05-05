Niagara County reaches agreement on voluntary, temporary layoffs

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County and the CSEA, which represents 800 Niagara County employees, reached an agreement on a plan for voluntary, temporary layoffs.

County officials tell News 4 this will begin at the close of business on Friday and continue through July 31.

As part of the agreement, CSEA members who take the voluntary layoff will maintain continued seniority for all purposes, annual leave time, and healthcare benefits for the duration of the layoff, officials say.

CSEA waived various contractual provisions allowing the county to expedite the temporary workforce reduction.

The county says it will identify which employees are selected to participate in the voluntary temporary layoff initiative based on job duties.

“As a result of Governor Cuomo’s executive orders, County operations have been significantly curtailed, creating a temporary situation where the workforce can be reduced without a negative impact to operations,” County Manager Rick Updegrove said. “This is the first step in what will be a continuing process to evaluate ways to reduce costs, balance our budget, and reconfigure the way Niagara County delivers essential services.”

