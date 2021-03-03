Niagara County receives largest vaccine shipment to date

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–More coronavirus vaccines are coming to Niagara County.

The county health director says the county is expected to receive 6,500 first doses, the most ever in a single week so far.

It will include 5,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 1,500 from Moderna.

Because of this, the county will keep its point of dispensing vaccination clinic at the Kenan Arena in Lockport instead of moving it to the Gatwick Hose Company in North Tonawanda as planned.

Officials say those who were set to get their second dose shots at Gratwick Hose will now get the second dose shots at the Kenan Arena.