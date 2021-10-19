Niagara County receiving $200K grant for police de-escalation training

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County is getting a $200,000 federal grant to help local police with de-escalation tactics.

“De-escalation is crucial for law enforcement on every call,” Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says. “This funding will ensure that the citizens of Niagara County have the most highly trained police officers responding to calls throughout the County. We will also build on the initial training through the simulator funded by this grant.”

The grant was awarded through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office).

Two officers will receive de-escalation training. Then, those officers will work with agencies across the county to provide training and simulation exercises.

“Responding officers jump into difficult situations with constantly changing variables every day,” Congressman Brian Higgins said. “This grant supports training to further develop tools that can help best prepare officers to deliver safe and effective community policing methods.”

Niagara County is one of seven agencies in the state receiving a grant after Congress authorized $31.3 million for the Community Policing Development Program in Fiscal Year 2021.

A number of COPS grants were released during National Community Policing Week (October 3-9).