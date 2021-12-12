Niagara County recovers from storm, power outages

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County was one of the many areas in Western New York to be hit by Saturday’s turbulent wind.

Electric poles and trees collapsed, affecting traffic and even causing property damage. About 19,000 people were also without power according to National Grid, which hit local businesses hard, according to residents of Wilson.

“We don’t know know where the issues are in this block here, but we have power five miles to the west, five miles to the east,” one Wilson resident said. “But we’re kind of in a little zone here where we lost power and it’s been difficult with the businesses.”

Business owners also suggest that people keep preparing for storms this severe.