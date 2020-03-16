Niagara County Reducing Government Staff

1  of  2
Niagara County
(WIVB)-Niagara County is reducing the number of people reporting to work in its government offices by 50 percent, in order to adhere to Governor Cuomo’s mandates to control the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove said they are following :

“Niagara County will be implementing this plan, per this mandate, effective tomorrow. This will undoubtedly impact government services across multiple departments. We are doing our best to maintain full staffing in the departments of Public Health, Emergency Services, and the Sheriff’s Office and will make every effort meet other mandated obligations to the best of our ability, recognizing there will be an inevitable disruption in nonessential services.”

They encourage anyone who has business to transact with a Niagara County department to call ahead Tuesday.

