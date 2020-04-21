Niagara County reporting 287 confirmed coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara County is reporting one new death and eight additional cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, April 21. Total cases are now at 287 and the death toll has risen to 17.

According to the county’s health department, the latest victim of the virus is a 58-year-old woman with no underlying health conditions.

The full update is as followed:

8 new positive cases

Total of 287 to date

127 in isolation

109 isolating at home

18 in hospital isolation

143 recovered

17 deaths

1338 people tested

You can view the full map breaking down cases by municipality here.