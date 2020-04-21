Niagara County reporting 287 confirmed coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara County is reporting one new death and eight additional cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, April 21. Total cases are now at 287 and the death toll has risen to 17.
According to the county’s health department, the latest victim of the virus is a 58-year-old woman with no underlying health conditions.
The full update is as followed:
- 8 new positive cases
- Total of 287 to date
- 127 in isolation
- 109 isolating at home
- 18 in hospital isolation
- 143 recovered
- 17 deaths
- 1338 people tested
You can view the full map breaking down cases by municipality here.