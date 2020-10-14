Niagara County reports first COVID-related death since August

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another death related to COVID-19 has been reported in Niagara County.

The person who died was a 76-year-old man with underlying health conditions. This was the first death the county has reported since August 25, increasing the death toll to 102.

Overall, Niagara County is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,919.

87 cases are currently active, and one person is hospitalized.

1,730 people have recovered, and a total of 108,930 tests have taken place in Niagara County.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.