Niagara County residents can now register vehicles, transfer plates through local DMV offices

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County residents will now be able to register their vehicles or transfer plates, utilizing DMV offices in the county.

“When we had to close the DMV offices due to COVID-19, we said we would continue to re-evaluate to see what services were in highest demand and how we might provide them,” said County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski. “It’s clear one of our biggest issues is vehicle registrations. While we have a process for handling work that comes directly from car dealers, we had no process for those who bought a used car from a non-dealer or were looking to put a vehicle back on the road.”

The process will be performed entirely through mail, and requires several careful steps. It can be done for vehicles, motorcycles, RVs and trailers.

“We regret that we have to limit this to Niagara County residents only, but we are working with limited staff and resources,” said Jastrzemski. “My office will continue to look for ways to make additional services available to our residents as we all wait for life to return to normal.”

To learn more about the process, click or tap here.