Niagara County sees highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases in 2 months

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Niagara County, 20 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified.

Officials say the 20 new positive tests are the most the county has seen in a daily number in two months, but that’s not all the Department of Health revealed on Friday afternoon.

Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton says 1,448 tests were completed on Thursday, “the third most ever for us.”

“Our infection rate remains just above one percent, right where it has been now for several months,” Stapleton says. “We need to continue to be vigilant and follow all protocols but at this time the trend lines continue to be very good.”

Niagara County’s total number of positive cases is 1,873 since the pandemic started.

72 cases are still active, and three people are hospitalized.

1,700 people have recovered from the virus, but another 101 have died.

More than 105,000 tests have taken place in the county since the pandemic began.

