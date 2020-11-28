Niagara County Sheriff continues investigation into crash that killed a 31-year-old mother and 2-year-old daughter

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Cattaraugus County father is still fighting for his life, after losing his wife and daughter in a horrific crash Wednesday night in Niagara County.

31-year-old Danielle Dujenski had five children under the age of 12. On Wednesday evening she was driving them and her husband along Route 77 in Royalton, N.Y. when a man driving a pickup truck ran a stop sign on Griswold Street and collided with their minivan.

“It’s still early in the investigation. We did , through investigation rule out impairment or intoxication for the cause. So we’re still looking into why he would’ve run a stop sign but it’s evident that did take place and was the cause of the collision so we’re putting together the pieces at this time.” Michael Filicetti, Sheriff, Niagara County

The minivan carrying the Dujenskis and five children ended up here about 50 feet from the intersection.

Danielle and her two-year-old daughter were killed. Her husband Garrett Dujenski is still in critical condition at ECMC and the other four children are in stable condition at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The family of seven lives in Machias. Investigators still can’t say for sure whether everyone was wearing a seatbelt.

Sheriff Filicetti continues, “They’re still going through the vehicle to determine that but you can imagine with seven occupants and the severity of the injuries, it was rather chaotic scene so they’re still piecing that together.”

Sheriff Filicetti says, while the other driver appears to have committed a traffic violation by running the stop sign, investigators need to consult with the DA’s Office to determine whether any more serious charges are warranted.

