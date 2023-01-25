MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — 82-year-old Diane Harvey, who had been missing after last being seen Wednesday morning, has been found dead.

Thursday morning, right around Noon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s office said “After a thorough search she was located deceased in the search area by first responders. This was not the outcome anyone was hoping for. We would like to thank everyone that assisted in the search. We extend our condolences to her family.”

Harvey, who had Alzheimer’s, had last been seen at 9 a.m. the day the search began.

Search efforts for Harvey continued into the evening before being discontinued for the night. The search resumed the next morning and crews utilized ATVs, UTVs, drones and K-9 units in the effort to find her.