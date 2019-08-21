Niagara County Sheriff writes open letter to hit and run driver, asks them to turn themselves in

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour posted an open letter to the hit and run driver that struck and injured a Rapids volunteer firefighter in Lockport on Sunday night.

In the letter, Voutour describes his friendship with the injured firefighter he refers to as Ron.

“You see, Ron does not get paid for what he does. He has served the Rapids Fire Company for nearly 40 years. He volunteered on August 18 to respond to keep everyone safe, including you,” Voutour said.

Later in the letter, Voutour asks the hit and run driver to call him and turn himself in, leaving his office phone number to call. He says the driver will be charged but, assures them facing a judge after taking responsibility will be much better than facing a judge after authorities find him.

Voutour added, “There may be many reasons why you left Ron lying in the road. Maybe you were simply scared. Whatever the reason, I’m asking that you do the right thing and turn yourself in.”

He finishes the letter by telling the driver he will personally come and pick them up, and he knows Ron is the kind of person that would forgive the driver.

“Although you chose not to help Ron on August 18, you can still help him to heal by calling me today. You still have a chance to do the right thing,” Voutour concluded.

Rapids Volunteer Fire Company officials told News 4 Ron is extremely sore but happy to be home.

Read the full open letter from Sheriff Voutour below:

Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Facebook