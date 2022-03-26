CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies are being called heroes after pulling a man from a burning car, saving his life.

The crash happened last Sunday at the intersection of Shawnee Road and Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Cambria. The deputies arrived on the scene after a report of a vehicle fire.

Body cam video showed when deputies broke the car’s windows and pulled out 24-year-old Aaron Judd.

Deputies say their instincts and training kicked in.

“I think any police would do the same thing, it’s just the nature of the job. We ran toward the fire, he put the fire out, was able to enter the windows via tool and were able to pull the male out,” said Lt. Raymond Guarin.

“You don’t think about it at the time; you’re just doing your job. It’s after when things calm down and you realize what’s going on. The car’s fully engulfed behind you, then you really start thinking about what you did,” added Lt. Sean Furey.

Judd is now charged with DWI and failing to stop at a stop sign, among other traffic violations.