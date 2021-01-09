Niagara County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating missing 16-year-old

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating missing runaway 16-year-old, Alana Bruning.

The Sheriff’s Office tells us Bruning left her home on December 26, 2020, and might be in the Niagara Falls area.

Officials provided the identifying details that she’s a 150 pound, 5’3″ white female with brown hair and eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office asks if you have any information about the whereabouts of Alana Bruning to call Investigator Michael Leggett at (716) 438-3338 during business hours (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. weekdays) or the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393 (24 hrs).