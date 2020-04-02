1  of  4
Niagara County Sheriff’s Office introduces newest K9

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new member to its canine team.

Introducing K9 Atom!

Atom is an 11-month-old Belgian Malinois. The K9 will be handled by Deputy Jeffrey Walters, and according to the Sheriff’s Office, the two have begun their training program.

They’re training extensively to complete their New York State certifications in patrol and explosive detection.

“Our canine teams are vital assets to the work performed at the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. Our canines and their handlers are highly trained and are very active within our community,” Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.

