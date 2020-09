(WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly woman who is believed to be lost in a wooded area in the western part of Wheatfield or the eastern part of Niagara Falls/Town of Niagara.

She is 86 years old and was last seen wearing a white sweater and tan pants, and is believed to be lost near her 2000 Gold Mercury Sable four-door car.

If located, call 911.