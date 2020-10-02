Niagara County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Kyle Verhines, 32, was supposed to return to a treatment facility in Wheatfield after a medical appointment in Buffalo.

Verhines stands at 5’10” and weighs 155 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

When last seen, Verhines was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and dark gray sweatpants.

He’s known to frequent the Main St. area of Buffalo, as well as Metro Rail stops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3338 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays, or a dispatcher at (716) 438-3393 anytime.

