Niagara County Sheriff’s Office looking to locate 13-year-old last seen Saturday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating a 13-year-old girl who has ties in the City of Buffalo.

Officials tell us Marcy Lamour was last seen this past Saturday in Lockport.

Deputies describe her as Black/Hispanic, 5’1″, 209 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 716-438-3327.

