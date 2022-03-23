WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) –The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has found Anthony Kunecki safe.

ORIGINAL

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate 86-year-old Anthony Kunecki.

Kunecki stands at 5’10” tall, weighs 190lbs, has grey hair and wears glasses.

The 86-year-old left an address in the Town of Wheatfield in a 2013 tan Chevy Equinox with New York plates CUG2926.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue sweatshirt and a heavy black and gray coat.

If you have any information on Kunecki’s whereabouts, call the Niagara County Sheriffs at (716) 438-3393.