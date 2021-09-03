Niagara County Sheriff’s office searching for owner of three missing pigs

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of pigs in Niagara County is trying to make their way home after getting lost.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is putting out a call for anyone that might have information on who could be the owner of the three pigs.

It’s believed the owner of the trio may live in the Nelson Road area of the Town of Wilson.

Niagara County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff’s office at (716) 438-3393.