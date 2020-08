SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with a local non-profit to get food to veterans and military families.

Deputies distributed food at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company in Sanborn today with the help of Western New York Heroes.

Because of COVID-19 it was a contact-less food drive.

Organizers say it’s important to support veterans in the community.

Western New York Heroes say today was one of the largest turnouts they’ve ever had.