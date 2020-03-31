Niagara County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate teen last seen March 26

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Seqouia Capri Porter was last seen in Lockport on March 26.

Authorities say she has ties to people in the City of Niagara Falls.

Porter is 5’2″, with dyed orange hair, brown eyes, and weighs 110 lbs.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she was last seen wearing a gray winter coat, blue jeans, and black shoes with polka dots.

They ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 716-438-3407.